Pupil falls from top floor of Gqeberha school
Father bemoans dilapidated state of Greenville Primary as son recovers with severely injured arm
A young Gqeberha child had to be rushed to hospital on Tuesday after he tumbled from the top floor of his primary school in the city’s northern areas.
And while things could have been a lot worse for the grade 3 Greenville Primary School pupil, his family has raised safety concerns about the dilapidated state of the building...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.