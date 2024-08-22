Lamp post leasing plan fails to light up mayoral committee
Favourable media coverage of 5G booster plan deemed ‘irrelevant’
A Nelson Mandela Bay municipal report proposing to lease the city’s street lights out to a network provider was shot down at a mayoral committee meeting yesterday, despite the proposal having received a favourable response from residents after coverage by The Herald.
The proposal was for a way-leave agreement with a third party to install 5G booster equipment to cover connectivity gaps in the city...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.