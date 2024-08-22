Kariega centre to host conference for students from across the continent
After two years of planning and preparation, the Kariega Youth Development Centre is ready to host hundreds of students from across the continent for the Change Africa Conference in September.
The four-day conference will see at least 400 participants from countries including Ghana, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Senegal descend on Nelson Mandela Bay, putting their minds together to tackle a myriad social issues affecting the youth...
