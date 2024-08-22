Fort Hare vice-chancellor weighs in on protection fees

Fort Hare University’s vice-chancellor has questioned how officials in the Eastern Cape can talk about economic development when protection fee rackets squeezed schools and businesses for money.
Vice-chancellor Sakhele Buhlungu, who grew up in Mthatha, said the once bustling town had made headlines due to schools and businesses shutting down due to such demands.
The latest incident saw Laphumikhwezi Primary School in Mandela Park, in Mthatha west, shut down after the principal was instructed to transfer funds to a separate account.
In Nelson Mandela Bay, work on the R335 road construction project between Addo and Motherwell halted after construction mafias demanded R450,000 in protection fees.
“Mthatha was the best place.
“Today, it is falling apart but what makes me remark on protection fees is that it is killing the soul, not just the body, but the soul of the economy of this province and our towns.
“How can you talk about local economic development in a context like that?
“What are we doing?
“What kind of leadership is suited?
The theme of the seventh Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Annual Lecture was Leadership in Local Economic Development.
Buhlungu said the topic was important considering the location of Fort Hare campuses.
The university has campuses in Dikeni and East London.
“I was born in the province many years ago, and then I went away but when I came back, I couldn’t recognise the province because of the decay, the breakdown of towns and villages.
“We’re walking in reverse mode.
“If you go to Dikeni today, you can see a broken town.
“We struggle every day and so the question is this: How do you grow the economy?”
On Tuesday, SA Police Service commissioner General Fannie Masemola deployed multidisciplinary teams to combat extortionist gangs in the province.
The deployment of additional boots on the ground comes on the back of a visit and community stakeholder engagements in Mthatha and Nelson Mandela Bay last week, led by police minister Senzo Mchunu.
Masemola said communities cannot be held at ransom and urged community members to bring forward the names of extortionists.
