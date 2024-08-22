Dire warning sounded as citrus industry comes under scrutiny and EU takes no prisoners
‘Watch out, or Europe will tighten the squeeze on SA’
SA should get its house in order because Europe is fast running out of patience, a trade and investment expert has warned.
The export of citrus with black spots and the uncertain quality of the country’s ostrich and beef products are hampering SA’s appeal with international customers, and countries within the European Union (EU) are shopping elsewhere...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.