News Editors Choice

Courier employee shot in botched robbery

By TIMESLIVE - 22 August 2024
A courier company employee and an armed robber were shot in Mandeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Thursday
A courier company employee and an armed robber were shot in Mandeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Thursday
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

A medical helicopter was sent to Mandeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal after a courier employee was shot in a botched robbery on Thursday.

Dragon Protection Services owner Manhar Parshotam said a courier van came under fire near the Mandeni toll gate by an armed gang of four suspects. They shot one employee in the chest.

“Our members [accompanying the van] retaliated and one suspect was confirmed to be shot as well but was taken away by his accomplices.”

Parshotam said a helicopter would transport the wounded man to hospital.

Roads in the vicinity are closed as police investigate the crime scene.

*This story has been updated to correct the previous reference to a cash-in-transit robbery.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep59 | BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Toyota Etios, Toyota Hilux Dakar
Big Spotify Backer, Now Backing Africa

Most Read