‘Blanket punishment’ for St Albans Medium B prisoners after wardens stabbed
A large section of the St Albans prison has been placed under lockdown after the recent stabbing of two prison wardens.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that the wardens were stabbed in separate incidents on August 6 and 13 in the Medium B section...
