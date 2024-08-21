University students rally together to support Schauderville daycare facility
Donation drive to collect clothing, books, toys and food items for KidCave Academy
A group of university teaching students are ensuring their studies don't only benefit their own progress but instead help to provide vital supplies for a crime-plagued daycare outfit to continue servicing the community.
A group of six fourth-year Nelson Mandela University (NMU) intermediate phase education students rallied together to use an important service-learning assignment to empower the academy in Schauderville...
