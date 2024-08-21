News

University students rally together to support Schauderville daycare facility

Donation drive to collect clothing, books, toys and food items for KidCave Academy

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 21 August 2024

A group of university teaching students are ensuring their studies don't only benefit their own progress but instead help to provide vital supplies for a crime-plagued daycare outfit  to continue servicing the community. 

A group of six fourth-year Nelson Mandela University (NMU) intermediate phase education students rallied together to use an important service-learning assignment to empower the academy in Schauderville...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 BMW X2 sDrive18i
Michelle Obama tells Trump presidency just may be a 'Black job' | REUTERS

Most Read