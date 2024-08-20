Ramaphosa authorises probe into maladministration in OR Tambo

Kganyago said the scope of the investigation covers any unlawful or improper conduct by department officials or employees, the applicable suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of grave maladministration in the Eastern Cape's OR Tambo district municipality and to recoup any monetary damages incurred by the municipality or the state.
The signed proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate the procurement of five water supply structures. The unit will investigate allegations of serious maladministration for the construction of the Signal Hill reservoir and the appointment of the Amatola Water Board in 2019 and an alleged irregular payment made to Amatola in 2020.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said it will also investigate the construction of the Manduli bulk water scheme and the appointment of Ginasonke Engineers and an alleged irregular payment made to Ginasonke in 2019.
Kganyago also spoke of, “The construction of the Mganduli scheme, the appointment of Khwalo's construction, and an alleged irregular payment made to Khwalo in 2019; the supply and installation of a pump at Mhlontlo Cluster 1 and the appointment of Valotone94 CC and Phoenix Tanks (Pty) Ltd in 2019; and an alleged irregular payment made to the service providers in 2019; the electrification of the Mthatha Dam and Highbury; the construction of the Thornbill Clear Water Pump Station; and the alleged irregularities regarding payment of Amatola for these projects in 2018 and 2019.”
The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, or wasteful expenditure incurred by the department or the state.
Kganyago said the scope of the investigation covers any unlawful or improper conduct by department officials or employees, the applicable suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public.
Further, the investigation would also establish whether there was any unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money.
“The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between 1 January 2018 and 16 August 2024, the date of the publication of the proclamation or before 1 January 2018 and after the date of the proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, and incidental to the matters or involve the same people, entities or contracts investigated,” Kganyago said.
In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, Kganyago said the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.
“In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during its investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action. The SIU is empowered by the SIU Act to institute a civil action in the high court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration,” he said.
