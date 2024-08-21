News

NMU student wins award for rabbit farming efforts

By Nomazima Nkosi - 21 August 2024

A Gqeberha woman who started with just four rabbits as a gift from her father has now turned it into a budding farming career, earning her a R50,000 cash prize.

Nelson Mandela University student Bongeka Gebuza clinched the youth category award at the Women Entrepreneur Awards, held at the Feather Market Hall on Thursday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Michelle Obama tells Trump presidency just may be a 'Black job' | REUTERS
More than 20,000 sign DA petition against Eskom's 36% electricity hike

Most Read