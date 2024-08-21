NMU student wins award for rabbit farming efforts
A Gqeberha woman who started with just four rabbits as a gift from her father has now turned it into a budding farming career, earning her a R50,000 cash prize.
Nelson Mandela University student Bongeka Gebuza clinched the youth category award at the Women Entrepreneur Awards, held at the Feather Market Hall on Thursday...
