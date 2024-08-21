After successfully tackling the challenge of home schooling her disabled son, a New Brighton woman realised that the need to assist special-needs children in the township stretched way beyond her humble home.
New Brighton mom works wonders with special-needs pupils
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
After successfully tackling the challenge of home schooling her disabled son, a New Brighton woman realised that the need to assist special-needs children in the township stretched way beyond her humble home.
Undaunted by the challenge, Nokuthula Tsotsobe, 46, transformed her home into the On The Sparrow Daycare centre and opened her door to dozens of special-needs children to ensure they had the tools to reach their full potential.
Equipped with a steely determination to develop her pupils despite their circumstances, and relying on donations and sponsorships to keep her nonprofit organisation going, Tsotsobe persevered.
Today, On The Sparrow Daycare has 40 pupils aged between three and 23.
Tsotsobe’s remarkable accomplishment led to her being named as winner in the education category of The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year award.
Affectionately known as Thulz Tosbie, she will be celebrated at a red carpet event on Friday, September 20.
“I have never attended a red carpet event and now being an attendee at a ceremony where I am among those being honoured is truly a dream come true,” she said.
“While I have never done this for recognition, it is a very difficult job and often times it feels like it goes unnoticed.
“But this accolade has proved to me that people are taking note and appreciating the work we do.
“It means the world to me knowing that we are making a difference.
“I never expected any awards but this does motivate us to continue and allow my pupils to see that all their dreams are possible.”
She said she started the day care centre in Dippa Place, New Brighton, eight years ago after a neighbour noticed the progress she had made with her son.
“When my boy was born, I was told that he would not be able to walk and would also be blind and deaf. But I refused to simply accept it,” Tsotsobe said.
“I soon found that having a special-needs child came with a lot of other challenges.
“In addition to his disability, I struggled to find him a school and it was very expensive.
“I decided to then home school, so I did my research and [adapted] the curriculum to accommodate him.
“He is now 21 years old and can walk, see and hear.
“After seeing his progress, a neighbour suggested I start a day care centre to help other special-needs children in the township and in 2016 we started with three pupils. It has grown since.”
She said among her core values for her pupils was “education has no age”.
On The Sparrow offers its pupils a variety of skills development elements including cooking, sewing, business development as well as physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy and two meals a day.
“My mother got her matric at the age of 37 and we consistently remind our pupils that their disability or age does not determine where they are heading,” Tsotsobe said.
“We are very proud to have six pupils who came to us during their formative years, returning to mainstream schooling and are currently doing their matric.
“At Sparrow Daycare, in addition to the educational aspect, we are building these pupils’ self-confidence to allow them to reach their potential.”
Tsotsobe said she hoped the award would attract the attention of Nelson Mandela Bay residents and businesses to potentially allow her to expand the day care centre.
“We operate from my home, which is getting very small as the amount of pupils increased.
“My dream is to expand the day care and help more special-needs pupils in the township at an affordable price and see them make the most of everything they set their minds to.”
