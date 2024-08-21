News

Mass shooting rocks Gqeberha

‘It feels so unreal,’ says girlfriend of one of the victims in Bethelsdorp after yet another wave of violence

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 21 August 2024

A woman was frozen in fear as she peered through a tiny hole and watched as her boyfriend and three others, including a 15-year-old boy, were shot dead.

Then, when the gunfire ceased, one of the gunmen urinated on her 26-year-old boyfriend’s lifeless body before fleeing the scene...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Michelle Obama tells Trump presidency just may be a 'Black job' | REUTERS
More than 20,000 sign DA petition against Eskom's 36% electricity hike

Most Read