Heated clash over punitive water tariffs
Councillor Van der Westhuyzen and committee chair Ngqisha at odds over calls to change policy
Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Dries van der Westhuyzen has slammed municipal officials for trying to persuade councillors to keep punitive water tariffs in place, while a change offers residents much-needed relief.
The drama played out at an infrastructure and engineering committee meeting on Tuesday which ended with a heated exchange between Van der Westhuyzen and chair Khanya Ngqisha...
