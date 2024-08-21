Handling snakes is pretty fun, says Bayworld’s Yonela
Introducing her slithery charges to township youngsters who are scared stiff of snakes — and in many cases have never seen one — is a responsibility Bay snake handler Yonela Mahanjana does not take lightly.
The 24-year-old Bayworld snake handler intern was never particularly interested in nature, let alone snakes, at school but now she recognises that, though some are dangerous, none are vicious...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.