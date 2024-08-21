News

Family of boy, 12, describes events leading up to fatal crash

Late night trip to get a milkshake ends in Walmer tragedy

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 21 August 2024

A late-night trip to satisfy a craving for a milkshake turned fatal when a 12-year-old boy and his mother suffered a collision with a suspected drunk driver.


Young Aden Lewis died next to his mother, Jeanine Boshoff, who sustained life-threatening injuries...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Michelle Obama tells Trump presidency just may be a 'Black job' | REUTERS
More than 20,000 sign DA petition against Eskom's 36% electricity hike

Most Read