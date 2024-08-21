Family of boy, 12, describes events leading up to fatal crash
Late night trip to get a milkshake ends in Walmer tragedy
A late-night trip to satisfy a craving for a milkshake turned fatal when a 12-year-old boy and his mother suffered a collision with a suspected drunk driver.
Young Aden Lewis died next to his mother, Jeanine Boshoff, who sustained life-threatening injuries...
