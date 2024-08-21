Afro jazz musician celebrates women through song
Nomsa Wani ready to share her inspiring message at Gqeberha show
Excited to perform in a festival that celebrates vibrant women in the arts industry during Women’s Month, multitalented Afro jazz musician Nomsa Wani said what made the event even sweeter was that it was on home soil.
Also known for her gospel tracks, Wani, from Walmer, said though her songs were in isiXhosa, she made her show inclusive by explaining her lyrics beforehand so that the entire audience could understand and appreciate her work. ..
