WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 20 August 2024

The  Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues  in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper who was shot dead by assailants at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni in 2014.

