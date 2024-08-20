News

WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane's urgent gratuity court application continues

By TimesLIVE - 20 August 2024

Courtesy of SABC

Impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application against the public protector's office, where she is fighting to be paid her multimillion-rand gratuity, is being heard in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has argued Mkhwebane is not entitled to the money because she was impeached.

She was removed from office last year for misconduct and incompetence after a section 194 parliamentary inquiry.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 20 August 2024
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application

Most Read