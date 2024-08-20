Two nabbed for illegal possession of firearms, ammunition

Two people were arrested after police seized at least three unlicensed firearms and a slew of ammunition in separate incidents in the Garden Route and Central Karoo area.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said at about 6.40pm on Sunday, Central Karoo Flying Squad members acted on information received about an unlicensed firearm.
This led them to a house in Vygie Street, Beaufort West.
“A search of the premises ensued, during which the members found a firearm and ammunition in the ceiling,” Spies said.
“The members confiscated a 7.65 Norinco pistol with seven rounds of ammunition.
“The members arrested a 50-year-old woman on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.”
In an unrelated matter, Knysna police acted on information gathered during a domestic violence dispute at Dolphin Avenue, Brenton on Lake, in Knysna on Friday.
“They found two firearms and 109 rounds of ammunition,” Spies said.
“They confiscated the items and arrested the 66-year-old occupant of the home after he was unable to provide a valid firearm licence.
“He faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.”
Spies said the suspects would appear in their respective courts soon.
HeraldLIVE
