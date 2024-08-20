News

Tsitsikamma Khoisan Art Centre to be renovated

By Simtembile Mgidi - 20 August 2024

The Tsitsikamma Khoisan Art Centre in the Garden Route is one of four community art centres to be revamped, with a total budget of R4.3m.

The budget comes from the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema dismantles programmes held in Shivambu's office
'Leave now so we can see how many soldiers we have in this struggle'- Malema ...

Most Read