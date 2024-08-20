Tsitsikamma Khoisan Art Centre to be renovated
The Tsitsikamma Khoisan Art Centre in the Garden Route is one of four community art centres to be revamped, with a total budget of R4.3m.
The budget comes from the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture...
