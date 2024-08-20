Search for missing man, 58, in George

A search is under way for a 58-year-old man who went missing while attending a function just outside George earlier in August.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said Robert Schroeder went missing on August 11.
“A preliminary investigation into his disappearance has revealed that he attended a function at Herold just outside George from where he disappeared,” Spies said.
“He is 1.89m tall and weighs 90kg. He has a full beard.”
Spies said a search to trace the missing Schroeder was taking place in the vicinity of Herold, but without any success to date.
Anyone with information about Schroeder’s whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Fumanekile Nofemela, on 044-803-715, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
