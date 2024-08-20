Mother of boy, 12, killed in accident discharged from hospital
The mother of a 12-year-old boy, killed by an alleged drunk driver, has been discharged from hospital while the man is still being treated for his injuries.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the boy who died on Sunday had since been identified as Aden Lewis...
