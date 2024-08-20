Little bookworm, 8, publishes own book
He may be pint-sized, but eight-year-old Eastern Cape pupil Ezekiel Jewell is doing big things, and is already a published author.
While other five-year-old boys and girls played with dolls and toy cars, little Ezekiel, from Makhanda, spent his time immersed in the made-up stories his parents told him...
