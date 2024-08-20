Kouga mayor urges all to safeguard newly revamped sports facility
The R10m upgrade of the Loerie Sports Facility in Kouga was celebrated on Monday during an official opening ceremony.
The project, funded by the municipal infrastructure grant, included the complete reconstruction of the facility’s former clubhouse, which had been reduced to its foundation by vandalism...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.