Grieving mom describes her emotions as her slain daughter’s boyfriend appears in court
‘Janine was a gentle soul, why would anyone hurt her?’
As a mother locked eyes with the man who allegedly strangled her daughter with a belt and then staged her murder as a suicide, she broke down in uncontrollable sobs.
Madelene Scott clutched her chest, staring intently at the father of her grandchild as he took to the dock of the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday in the expectation that a date would be set for the start of of his murder trial...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.