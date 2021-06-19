Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle

Hepatologist professor Mark Sonderup, the intern curator at Groote Schuur, went to Clicks with a photograph of Walter and the pharmacist identified him as the fraudster, leading to a disciplinary hearing at which the intern was fired for misconduct.

Details of Walter's offences have emerged in the finding of a Public Health and Social Development Sectoral Bargaining Council hearing at which the doctor admitted faking prescriptions but argued dismissal was unjustified.

Commissioner Gail McEwan dismissed his bid for reinstatement, saying Walter's “wilful, deceitful, dishonest and fraudulent actions [were] knowingly and cunningly” carried out.

“Walter posed an operational threat to the department of health as the trust relationship had been irrevocably broken,” she said.

In addition, the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) had given Walter a second chance to complete his internship — he previously abandoned a placement in KwaZulu-Natal — only if he agreed not to “prescribe or procure, order and administer medication which falls into schedules 5 to 7", said McEwan.

Sonderup told McEwan the Clicks pharmacist contacted Groote Schuur in April 2020. Simultaneously hospital CEO Dr Bhavna Patel received an email from Clicks about a formal complaint Walter had made about a pharmacist who questioned him about a prescription on hospital stationery.

Walter was suspended pending further investigation and fired after a disciplinary hearing in October at which he pleaded guilty to 12 charges involving six prescriptions. Patel rejected his appeal against dismissal.