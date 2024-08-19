News

WATCH LIVE | Suspects accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa back in court

By TimesLIVE - 19 August 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

Senzo Robert Meyiwa was a professional footballer who played as goalkeeper and captain of Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League and for the national team.

He was shot and killed in a home invasion on October 26 2014.

The trial of the five men accused of his murder continues on Monday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 19 August 2024
LIVE: Blue Supermoon rises above Sydney Opera House | REUTERS

Most Read