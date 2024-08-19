Senzo Robert Meyiwa was a professional footballer who played as goalkeeper and captain of Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League and for the national team.
He was shot and killed in a home invasion on October 26 2014.
The trial of the five men accused of his murder continues on Monday.
WATCH LIVE | Suspects accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa back in court
