WATCH LIVE | Pastor Mboro and two co-accused in court

By TimesLIVE - 19 August 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

The case of pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng and two other accused continues at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday.

The case was rolled over last week. The accused were arrested following a viral video showing the three wielding a gun and panga and threatening teachers at the Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong.

The three accused have pleaded not guilty.  

