A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the death of a grade 10 school pupil in Caledon appeared in court on Monday in the town, about 100km east of Cape Town, on a charge of murder.
Deveney Nel, 16, was found dead in a storeroom at Hoërskool Overberg after an extensive search more than a week ago. She was reported missing by her mother after failing to return home from school.
The accused may not be identified as he is a minor.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused appeared in the Caledon magistrate's court and would be kept at a place of safety while the investigation continues.
The case was postponed to September 18.
Teen in court in connection with murder of grade 10 Western Cape pupil
Image: Overberg High School/Facebook
