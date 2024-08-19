SANParks concerned over sewage flowing into Knynsa lagoons
The SA National Parks (SANParks) has expressed concern over the effect of sewage water flowing into the Knynsa lagoons.
Concerns have been raised that the pollution, reported several times, remains unresolved...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.