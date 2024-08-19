Relaxing water tariffs will cost Nelson Mandela Bay metro dearly
Reducing punitive charges will lead to R85m budget shortfall each month — report
If the Nelson Mandela Bay council bows to pressure and moves from the punitive Part C water tariffs to Part B, it would lead to an R85m hole in the city’s budget every month.
The council adopted its budget for the 2024/2025 financial year based on Part B tariffs, however, residents are still charged based on Part C as of July 1...
