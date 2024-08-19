News

Relaxing water tariffs will cost Nelson Mandela Bay metro dearly

Reducing punitive charges will lead to R85m budget shortfall each month — report

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 19 August 2024

If the Nelson Mandela Bay council bows to pressure and moves from the punitive Part C water tariffs to Part B, it would lead to an R85m hole in the city’s budget every month.

The council adopted its budget for the 2024/2025 financial year based on Part B tariffs, however, residents are still charged based on Part C as of July 1...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Floyd Shivambu resigns from red berets to join MK Party
EFF press conference

Most Read