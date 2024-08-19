News

More boots on the ground to fight crime in Nelson Mandela Bay

By Nomazima Nkosi - 19 August 2024

More boots on the ground. That is police minister Senzo Mchunu’s plan to help combat crime in Nelson Mandela Bay.

On Friday, Mchunu, who was accompanied by a delegation of the SA Police Service top brass, announced that 301 new police officers had already been deployed to the metro...

