A 27-year-old man from Mashau village in Limpopo allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe before taking his own life.
Limpopo police have launched an investigation after the incident on Saturday night.
“The incident occurred at the couple's residence in Ha-Mashau Misevhe village,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
Upon arrival police found the woman with severe injuries and the man hanging from the roof. The motive for the incident is unknown but domestic violence is suspected.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned continued incidents of gender-based violence and femicide, particularly in relationships.
“We urge couples to seek professional help to prevent such tragic incidents,” she said.
Police have opened murder and inquest dockets.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo man hacks wife to death with axe before taking his own life
Journalist
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
A 27-year-old man from Mashau village in Limpopo allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe before taking his own life.
Limpopo police have launched an investigation after the incident on Saturday night.
“The incident occurred at the couple's residence in Ha-Mashau Misevhe village,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
Upon arrival police found the woman with severe injuries and the man hanging from the roof. The motive for the incident is unknown but domestic violence is suspected.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned continued incidents of gender-based violence and femicide, particularly in relationships.
“We urge couples to seek professional help to prevent such tragic incidents,” she said.
Police have opened murder and inquest dockets.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News