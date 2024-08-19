‘Everything on Wheels’ a roaring success
Visitors to Eastern Cape’s biggest car show marvel at more than 600 glistening vehicles of all shapes and sizes
It was two days of legendary cars when the Eastern Cape’s biggest car show took over the grounds of the Daniel Pienaar Technical High School in Kariega.
Three rugby fields and two parking lots were filled with more than 600 vehicles as the Concept Crew Car Club hosted its third and most successful Everything on Wheels car show on Friday and Saturday...
