Entrepreneurs show their worth at Kasi expo in Motherwell

Missionvale’s Winston Letwaba lands R50,000 award at township business workshop

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Guy Rogers - 19 August 2024

A social entrepreneur from Missionvale delivered the pitch of a lifetime on Saturday, securing a R50,000 investment after winning a competition at the Kasi Business Workshop & Expo.

He competed against five other aspiring and small-scale entrepreneurs in Gqeberha...

