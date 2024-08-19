The search for a missing teenage boy ended in tragedy at the weekend when his body was recovered from the Swartkops River.
The 13-year-old vanished a week earlier after a small rowing boat capsized in the Redhouse area.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said his body was found on Friday morning.
“At about 10.30am, the body of the boy that drowned at Redhouse was found in the river close to the brickworks in Swartkops, presumed swept by river currents, by police divers,” he said.
“The parents have been notified and his name withheld at the request of the parents.”
An inquest into the incident has been opened.
HeraldLIVE
Body of missing teen found in Swartkops River
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
