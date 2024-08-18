Six men were shot dead at an informal settlement in Umlazi southwest of Durban on Saturday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police were looking for armed suspects who opened fire in Section V6 in Umlazi.
“Reports indicate three men were seated outside their rented accommodation consuming alcohol when unknown suspects arrived and opened fire at them. The suspects proceeded to the landlord's house where they shot him and another man who was also inside the house. The suspects also shot another man on the pathway.”
He said the motive for the killing of the victims, aged between 20 and 40 years, was unknown.
Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the incident and the possible whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
Six dead in Umlazi shooting
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
Six men were shot dead at an informal settlement in Umlazi southwest of Durban on Saturday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police were looking for armed suspects who opened fire in Section V6 in Umlazi.
“Reports indicate three men were seated outside their rented accommodation consuming alcohol when unknown suspects arrived and opened fire at them. The suspects proceeded to the landlord's house where they shot him and another man who was also inside the house. The suspects also shot another man on the pathway.”
He said the motive for the killing of the victims, aged between 20 and 40 years, was unknown.
Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the incident and the possible whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News