Police are on the hunt for suspects who gunned down two men whose bodies were found in a shack in Missionvale on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said police responded to a complaint of a shooting in Congo Street at about 6.30am.
“On arrival, they noticed that the front door to the shack was kicked open and when they went in they found the bodies of two men, aged 30 and 32, with gunshot wounds.
Two cases of murder are under investigation.
The motive for the killings has not been established.
Police have appealed to anyone who can assist in the investigation or in tracing the perpetrators to contact the provincial police or detective Captain Monde Sitole on 082-457-2812, the Crime Stop hotline at 086-001-0111 or their nearest police station.
Police appeal for information on Missionvale murders
Image: GARETH WILSON
