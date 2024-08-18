News

Gqeberha pupil arrested over stabbing of schoolmate

By Herald Reporter - 18 August 2024

A Paterson High School pupil was stabbed in the head on Friday, allegedly by a fellow pupil.

The 18-year-old suspect will appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Monday...

