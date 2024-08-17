News

NMU forestry master’s student awarded bursary tour to UK

By Herald Reporter - 17 August 2024

From a small rural village near Willowvale to the world — Nelson Mandela University master’s student Avelile Cishe’s achievement is a testament to commitment conquering circumstance.

The George campus forestry student was recently announced as NMU’s Abe Bailey travel bursary winner for 2024...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Funeral Service Of Connie Chiume
Five charged in 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death | REUTERS

Most Read