Despite the decay, Knysna again voted KFM Best Dorpie
Despite its decaying infrastructure challenges, lack of service delivery and constant water interruptions, Knysna still managed to retain its title as the Best Dorpie, for the third year in a row.
Dozens of voters in the annual KFM competition recently voted the seaside town as again being their favourite holiday destination...
