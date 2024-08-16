News

Suspected cable thief fails in attempts to evade police

By Riaan Marais - 16 August 2024

After allegedly trying to evade police custody twice, a suspected cable thief was arrested by members of the Gqeberha K9 unit and several spools of stolen telephone cables recovered on Friday.

The members involved in the arrest were lauded for their vigilance and rapid response that led to the arrest and recovery on the N2 freeway at about 6am...

