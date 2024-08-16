Rape-accused Aberdeen farmer in another bail bid

After more than a year in custody, an Aberdeen farmer accused of multiple counts of rape and human trafficking is once again trying his hand at bail.
The 41-year-old Eastern Cape man, who cannot be named until he has formally pleaded to the charges, brought an application for bail based on new facts in the Graaff-Reinet Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
He is represented by Gqeberha attorney Danie Gouws.
The matter was then postponed to Friday for evidence to be led.
It is not clear at this stage what the new facts are.
The man, well-known in the close-knit Karoo community, was denied bail in September 2023 when he was found to be a flight risk.
The magistrate further found that he had a propensity to commit schedule 1 offences, and that there was a likelihood he would interfere with state witnesses.
The farmer was arrested in July 2023, after he handed himself over to the police, and charged with five counts of human trafficking, five of rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, intimidation and child labour.
The alleged offences, over a three-year period, are said to have been committed in the Eastern Cape and other provinces.
According to the state, his alleged modus operandi was to target destitute women by making promises such as permanent employment contracts for au-pair jobs and more.
It is alleged that once at his home, the complainants, some from as far as Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, would be kept against their will and raped.
The ages of the complainants vary.
The father of two has previous convictions for hunting animals without a permit, reckless and negligent driving, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
In September 2022, he was also convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault in Oudtshoorn, for which he was given a wholly suspended sentence.
He is expected back in court on Friday. He remains in custody.
HeraldLIVE
