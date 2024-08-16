Plettenberg Bay housing backlog a ‘ticking time bomb’
Mushrooming informal settlements and growing population putting infrastructure under pressure
Plettenberg Bay is running out of space at a rapid rate as informal settlements continue to balloon in the Bitou municipality.
The seaside town is facing a housing crisis, with the waste-water treatment plant on the verge of collapse and hundreds of residents relying on the bucket system...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.