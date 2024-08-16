News

Plettenberg Bay housing backlog a ‘ticking time bomb’

Mushrooming informal settlements and growing population putting infrastructure under pressure


By Siphokazi Mnyobe and Brandon Nel - 16 August 2024

Plettenberg Bay is running out of space at a rapid rate as informal settlements continue to balloon in the Bitou municipality.

The seaside town is facing a housing crisis, with the waste-water treatment plant on the verge of collapse and hundreds of residents relying on the bucket system...

