News

Kariega community in shock over tragic death of grade 2 College Hill pupil

By Guy Rogers - 16 August 2024

The community of Kariega is grappling to come to terms with the sudden death of a grade 2 boy who collapsed during a cross-country event at College Hill Preparatory School.

The heartbreaking news was revealed in a letter from the school on Friday to parents and guardians...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Five charged in 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death | REUTERS
Floyd Shivambu resigns from red berets to join MK Party

Most Read