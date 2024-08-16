Gauteng cop who nabbed Rosemary Ndlovu to investigate insurance killings in Bay
Police Captain Keshi Mabunda, the renowned Gauteng-based officer who made headlines for solving the high-profile insurance fraud case involving convicted murderer Rosemary Ndlovu, has been assigned to Nelson Mandela Bay.
Mabunda, who is leading investigations into life insurance-related murders, will soon be in the Metro to address the alarming rise in insurance killings, which has already led to several arrests in the city...
