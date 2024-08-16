News

Eastern Cape’s top-performing women farmers celebrated

By Nomazima Nkosi - 16 August 2024

The Eastern Cape department of rural development and agrarian reform has commemorated Women’s Month by celebrating women farmers for their contribution towards the economy.

At a glitzy event at Gqeberha’s Feather Market Centre on Thursday, rural development and agrarian reform MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe handed out awards to the province’s top-performing women farmers...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Floyd Shivambu resigns from red berets to join MK Party
EFF press conference

Most Read