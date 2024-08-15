The five coloured pupils who were suspended after “auctioning” black classmates at Pinelands High School returned to school this week.
Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said, “The disciplinary hearings at Pinelands High School are continuing. The hearing requires the attendance of a large number of role players and has been scheduled to accommodate everyone in terms of their availability. The school would like to conclude the matter as soon as possible.”
She said that in terms of the provincial regulations relating to disciplining, suspension and expulsion of pupils at state schools in the province, a pupil can be precautionary suspended for up to seven school days.
“The five learners are, therefore, being accommodated at the school while the process is continuing, in line with these regulations.”
The incident, which occurred on July 25, saw a video of grade 8 pupils “bidding” for their peers who were allegedly rounded up in an enclosure by coloured pupils.
The video footage, captioned “slavery at school is crazy”, caused an outcry when it was shared on social media.
It depicted some pupils “bidding” up to R100,000 and offering to “purchase” their peers with bitcoin.
Hammond said that as investigations continue, the department is not intervening “at this stage as it would be inappropriate to do so”.
“The school is taking action in terms of the relevant disciplinary procedures as outlined in the SA Schools Act ... we must allow this process to take its course,” said Hammond.
Coloured pupils who 'auctioned' black classmates back at school amid probe
School is taking disciplinary action in terms of the Schools Act
