Western Cape police bust three suspects for possession of Mandrax worth R50,000

Western Cape police have intercepted a Mandrax shipment worth R50,000 and arrested three suspects.
Graafwater police were tipped off about the planned delivery of drugs on Wednesday, said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.
Police followed the “possible route” and found a vehicle on the R364 near Clanwilliam which matched the description provided.
“They stopped the vehicle and a search ensued which resulted in the recovery of a suspicious parcel. The driver indicated the parcel was destined for delivery in Sifra Street in Graafwater,” said Swartbooi.
“Upon arrival at the address, the members found two occupants, a man and a woman, in the residence who were both arrested upon receipt of the parcel, with the driver who delivered the suspicious parcel.
“The members proceeded to the SAPS office where they inspected the parcel in the presence of the three suspects. They discovered the parcel contained 990 Mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R50,000.”
The 27-year-old woman and two men, aged 32 and 39, are to appear in the Clanwilliam magistrate's court, once charged, for dealing in drugs.
