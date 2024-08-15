Sounds of Austria meet NMU choir in concert

A dynamic mix of yodelling, crunchy pop, Afrobeat, folk songs and the classics will fill the air when an Austrian boys’ vocal ensemble share the stage with the Nelson Mandela University Choir on Thursday.
The NMU choir, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2024, will host the Cantophonics of the Borromäum at the Bird Street campus of the university in Central.
NMU choir director Robert Gillmer said he was thrilled to welcome the Cantophonics.
“When conductor Moritz Guttmann reached out about their South African tour, I immediately recognised this as a fantastic opportunity for our choir,” he said.
“Collaborating with such a distinguished ensemble, known for their vibrant mix of styles and impressive accolades, will not only enrich our musical experience but also offer a unique cross-cultural exchange.
“It’s exciting to see our choir members engage with a different genre and style, and I’m confident that this performance will be a memorable highlight of our 30th anniversary celebrations.”
Based in Salzburg, the Cantophonics are a group of 12 boys aged 17 to 18 who have been singing together since primary school.
Guttman and the Cantophonics are visiting Nelson Mandela Bay as part of a national tour of SA, with stops in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.
They established themselves in 2017 when they were singers in the school choir at the Borromäum, a private Catholic school in Salzburg.
In the second grade, they formed a vocal ensemble and have been rehearsing once a week since then.
The group recently won the Male Vocal Ensemble category at the Austrian National Youth Singing Competition and were awarded a gold diploma in sight-singing.
Guttmann is a music teacher at the Borromäum and has already led two student ensembles, Voices Unlimited and Hohes C, to national and international success.
He and his students have revived the tradition of Advent knocking and with a wide-ranging repertoire of different styles have created the basis for the cultivation of local folk songs.
Guttmann is also a lecturer at the Mozarteum and youth consultant in the Salzburg Choral Association.
While on tour in SA, the Cantophonics will also perform with the Drakensberg Boys Choir in Winton.
Entrance to Thursday’s concert at 6pm is free but a donation box will be available.
